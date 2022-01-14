Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 750 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $54.63 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78.

