Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to “Hold”

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SANM. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of SANM opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sanmina by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

