Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 15.26%.

SOTK opened at $8.30 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.01 million, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97.

In other news, Director Joseph Riemer sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $125,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $63,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,435 shares of company stock worth $548,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

