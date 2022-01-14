Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-11.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.46.

Shares of CRL opened at $351.85 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $249.48 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.46.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

