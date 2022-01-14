Zacks: Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,582,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,863 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $838.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.11.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

