Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.72. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $763.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

