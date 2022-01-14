Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Del Taco Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TACO shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

