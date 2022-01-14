NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.41. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON NBPE opened at GBX 1,870 ($25.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,818.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,514.91. NB Private Equity Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 1,150 ($15.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,969.93 ($26.74). The company has a market cap of £874.62 million and a PE ratio of 173.12.

In other news, insider Wilken von Hodenberg bought 16,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,818 ($24.68) per share, for a total transaction of £299,061 ($405,946.79).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

