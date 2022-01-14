Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.97. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $49.54 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

