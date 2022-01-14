Aurora (AURORA) Trading 43.3% Higher Over Last Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AURORA) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.57 or 0.00077548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market cap of $0.00 and $6.28 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (AURORA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

