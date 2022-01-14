Stipend Reaches Market Capitalization of $699,398.92 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 167% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Stipend has a total market cap of $699,398.92 and $757.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded 184.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,028.70 or 1.00074177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00087844 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00335828 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.02 or 0.00438177 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00018381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00138461 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006311 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007519 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,959,789 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

