Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

NASDAQ ASPC opened at $9.87 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

