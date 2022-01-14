Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

