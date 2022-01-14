Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

