Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 773 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

NYSE BMO opened at $117.91 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

