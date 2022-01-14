Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

