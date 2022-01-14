7,158 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.04. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.