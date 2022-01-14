Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 16,273 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,273 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

