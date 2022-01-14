Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 7,200 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Matson by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Matson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,982 shares of company stock worth $3,671,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

MATX opened at $88.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

