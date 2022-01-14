Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of CEQP opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

