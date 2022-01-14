Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326,354 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744,503 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.33 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

