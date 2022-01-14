VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 6,260 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after buying an additional 188,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in VMware by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.