Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Up 283.4% in December

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, an increase of 283.4% from the December 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CTO Michael Aaron Leabman bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $92,206. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Movano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Movano during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movano in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Movano during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOVE stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Movano has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

