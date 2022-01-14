Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $978,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

ARE opened at $209.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

