First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 134.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

CLX stock opened at $182.97 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

