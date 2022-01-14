JustInvest LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGMS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

SGMS stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

