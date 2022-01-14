JustInvest LLC Raises Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

Shares of CHRW opened at $108.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

