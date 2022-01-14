Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.80% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,750,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $199.07 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $143.10 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stephens upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.94.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.