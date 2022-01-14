BlackRock Inc. Has $1.64 Billion Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,275,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,779 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.01% of Pinterest worth $1,644,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PINS opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 414,802 shares of company stock worth $20,176,333. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

