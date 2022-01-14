Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

