Rock Point Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $153.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

