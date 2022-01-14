Odeon Capital Group Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Hold

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $771.74.

SIVB opened at $711.64 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $708.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

