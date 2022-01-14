Zacks Investment Research Lowers SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

STKL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.92.

STKL opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in SunOpta by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 80.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

