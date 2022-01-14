MKM Partners Trims Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price to $8.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.62.

Shares of TLRY opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. Tilray has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

