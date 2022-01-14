Jennison Associates LLC Sells 14,969 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

NYSE NJR opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

