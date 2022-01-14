Jennison Associates LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Encore Wire as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 70.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $2,553,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $129.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

