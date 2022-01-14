Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of HA opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

