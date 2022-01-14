Barclays Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $50.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,455,000 after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,788,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.