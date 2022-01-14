Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of Princeton during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.