Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Up to $133.99

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.99, but opened at $141.86. Endava shares last traded at $137.53, with a volume of 877 shares trading hands.

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.85.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

