KeyCorp Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $106.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAND. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $66.98 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $196.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39, a PEG ratio of 86.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.