Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,957,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

