AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) PT Raised to $64.50 at Citigroup

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $64.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE AB opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 29.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 13.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 53,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.