Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to Speculative Buy

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.78% from the company’s current price.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $497.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. Equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in OrganiGram by 88.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 347,673 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 700,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

