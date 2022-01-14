Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,277 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $307.88 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.05.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

