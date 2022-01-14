Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,277 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $307.88 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.05.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
