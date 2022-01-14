West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$137.00 to C$143.00. The company traded as high as $97.96 and last traded at $96.96, with a volume of 2828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.44.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,256,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

