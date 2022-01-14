Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Tempur Sealy International worth $33,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,038,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 91,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

