Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.28.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.