Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Down 66.4% in December

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the December 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BACHY opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

