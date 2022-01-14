Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 341.2% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $16.53 on Friday. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUCOY. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

